Soccer-Investcorp suspend talks with AC Milan -source

Bahrain-domiciled asset manager Investcorp has put on hold its plans to purchase Italian soccer club AC Milan, a source with knowledge of the talks told Reuters on Friday.

The source said that in talks with Milan's owners, U.S fund Elliot, Investcorp "couldn't agree with them on the resolution of a certain matter".

Italian media reports said on Friday that investment firm Redbird was nearing a deal for AC Milan worth about 1.3 billion euros.

