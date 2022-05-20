Left Menu

G7 mobilize $19.8 bln for Ukraine, ready for more throughout war-communique

Finance ministers and central bank governors of the Group of Seven wealthy democracies said on Friday they have mobilized $19.8 billion for Ukraine and pledged to give more financial support if needed. to help Ukraine close its financing gap and continue ensuring the delivery of basic services to the Ukrainian people," the G7 said in their communique.

Finance ministers and central bank governors of the Group of Seven wealthy democracies said on Friday they have mobilized $19.8 billion for Ukraine and pledged to give more financial support if needed. The financial leaders of the United States, Canada, Japan, Germany, France, Italy, and Britain - the G7 - held talks in Germany to finance Kyiv as it struggles to fend off Russia's invasion and is running out of cash.

"In 2022, we have mobilized 19.8 billion US dollars of budget support, including 9.5 billion US dollars of recent commitments ... to help Ukraine close its financing gap and continue ensuring the delivery of basic services to the Ukrainian people," the G7 said in their communique. "Furthermore, we welcome ongoing work across the G7 and international financial institutions on further substantial financing to Ukraine, notably including the proposal by the European Commission for up to 9 billion euros of additional macro-financial assistance," the statement said.

"Additional planned support to Ukrainian state-owned enterprises and the private sector through the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development and the International Finance Corporation amounts to $3.4 billion," it said. "We will continue to stand by Ukraine throughout this war and beyond and are prepared to do more as needed," the G7 said.

