G7 finance leaders reaffirm FX commitment in communique

The Group of Seven (G7) finance leaders on Friday pledged to closely monitor markets given recent volatility and reaffirmed their existing commitment on exchange rates, a final communique showed.

Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki had told reporters on Thursday Tokyo wanted his G7 counterparts to reaffirm the group's commitment on exchange-rate policy, as the country struggles to rein in a sharp yen fall that was pushing up import costs.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)