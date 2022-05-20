G7 finance leaders reaffirm FX commitment in communique
The Group of Seven (G7) finance leaders on Friday pledged to closely monitor markets given recent volatility and reaffirmed their existing commitment on exchange rates, a final communique showed.
Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki had told reporters on Thursday Tokyo wanted his G7 counterparts to reaffirm the group's commitment on exchange-rate policy, as the country struggles to rein in a sharp yen fall that was pushing up import costs.
