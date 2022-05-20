Left Menu

Thermax net falls 4.4 pc to Rs 103 cr in March quarter

Thermax on Friday reported a 4.4 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 102.54 crore for the quarter ended March.The company had reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 107.35 crore in the year-ago period, according to a BSE filing.Total income of the company in the March quarter was at Rs 2,027.62 crore as against Rs 1,610.34 crore in the same period a year ago.Profit After Tax PAT stood at Rs 103 crore, down 4 per cent as compared to Rs 107 crore in the corresponding quarter of FY21.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-05-2022 17:29 IST | Created: 20-05-2022 17:29 IST
Thermax net falls 4.4 pc to Rs 103 cr in March quarter
  • Country:
  • India

Thermax on Friday reported a 4.4 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 102.54 crore for the quarter ended March.

The company had reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 107.35 crore in the year-ago period, according to a BSE filing.

Total income of the company in the March quarter was at Rs 2,027.62 crore as against Rs 1,610.34 crore in the same period a year ago.

''Profit After Tax (PAT) stood at Rs 103 crore, down 4 per cent as compared to Rs 107 crore in the corresponding quarter of FY21. Profitability was lower due to increased commodity and freight costs during the quarter,'' the company said in a statement.

The consolidated net profit of the company rose to Rs 312.31 crore in the fiscal year 2021-22 from Rs 206.58 crore in 2020-21.

Total income in the fiscal was at Rs 6,255.34 crore as against Rs 4,898.99 crore in 2020-21.

The company's board has recommend a dividend of Rs 9 per equity share of Rs 2 each (450 per cent) for the financial year 2021-22. Thermax Group had an order balance of Rs 8,812 crore at the end of last fiscal.

Thermax Limited is a leading energy and environment solutions provider.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA engineers investigating a mystery with 45-year-old spacecraft

NASA engineers investigating a mystery with 45-year-old spacecraft

United States
2
Odd News Roundup: Can dogs be pets, N.Y. judge asks lawyer trying to free Happy the elephant; U.S. officials say Pentagon committed to understanding UFO origins

Odd News Roundup: Can dogs be pets, N.Y. judge asks lawyer trying to free Ha...

 Global
3
Stacey Park Milbern: Google honors disability rights activist on her 35th birthday!

Stacey Park Milbern: Google honors disability rights activist on her 35th bi...

 Korea Rep
4
Ford recalls 39,000 U.S. SUVs after engine fire reports

Ford recalls 39,000 U.S. SUVs after engine fire reports

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022