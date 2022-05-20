Left Menu

J&K bank corruption: CBI questions former J-K finance minister Haseeb Drabu in Mumbai building case

The case was earlier probed by the anti-corruption branch of Jammu and Kashmir Police, which had registered an FIR following a preliminary inquiry.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-05-2022 17:57 IST | Created: 20-05-2022 17:57 IST
J&K bank corruption: CBI questions former J-K finance minister Haseeb Drabu in Mumbai building case
  • Country:
  • India

The CBI on Friday questioned former Jammu and Kashmir finance minister Haseeb Drabu for alleged corruption in the purchase of a building for Jammu and Kashmir Bank's integrated office in Mumbai's Bandra Kurla complex when he was the chairman of the bank, officials said.

Drabu was booked by the CBI in its FIR following a reference from the Jammu and Kashmir government, they said. He was questioned in Srinagar, they said.

The CBI has alleged that the bank had entered into a deal for its branch office at the Bandra Kurla Complex with Akruti Gold at a much higher rate than offered by other shortlisted builders causing a loss of over Rs 100 crore to the bank. The case was earlier probed by the anti-corruption branch of Jammu and Kashmir Police, which had registered an FIR following a preliminary inquiry. PTI SKL ABS ZMN

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA engineers investigating a mystery with 45-year-old spacecraft

NASA engineers investigating a mystery with 45-year-old spacecraft

United States
2
Odd News Roundup: Can dogs be pets, N.Y. judge asks lawyer trying to free Happy the elephant; U.S. officials say Pentagon committed to understanding UFO origins

Odd News Roundup: Can dogs be pets, N.Y. judge asks lawyer trying to free Ha...

 Global
3
Stacey Park Milbern: Google honors disability rights activist on her 35th birthday!

Stacey Park Milbern: Google honors disability rights activist on her 35th bi...

 Korea Rep
4
Ford recalls 39,000 U.S. SUVs after engine fire reports

Ford recalls 39,000 U.S. SUVs after engine fire reports

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022