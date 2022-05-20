Gang of international smugglers held with 218 kg of heroin off Lakshadweep coast
A gang of international smugglers has been apprehended by Indian agencies while trying to smuggle around 218 kg of heroin off the Lakshadweep coast, sources said on Friday.
The operation was jointly carried out by the Indian Coast Guard and the Department Revenue Intelligence (DRI) off Agatti coast in Lakshadweep, sources told PTI.
The narcotics were seized from a boat sailing through the sea, they said.
