Gold jumps Rs 231; silver rallies Rs 585

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-05-2022 18:56 IST | Created: 20-05-2022 18:21 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Gold in the national capital on Friday jumped Rs 231 to Rs 50,608 per 10 grams in line with a jump in global precious metal prices, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the precious metal finished at Rs 50,377 per 10 grams.

Silver also rallied Rs 585 to Rs 61,657 per kg from Rs 61,072 per kg in the previous trade.

In the international market, gold was trading higher at USD 1,845 per ounce and silver was flat at USD 21.92 per ounce.

''Gold prices traded firm with spot gold prices at COMEX trading 0.23 percent up at USD 1,845 per ounce on Friday. Gold prices kept firm trading with dollar decline and fall in US bond yields,'' said Tapan Patel, Senior Analyst (Commodities), HDFC Securities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

