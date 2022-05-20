Arvind SmartSpaces Q4 profit jumps to Rs 14 crore

Realty firm Arvind SmartSpaces on Friday reported a two-fold jump in net profit at Rs 14 crore for the quarter ended March.

Its profit stood at Rs 6.6 crore in the year-ago period.

Revenue from operations grew 150 per cent to Rs 161 crore in the quarter under review from Rs 64.5 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.

During the last fiscal, its net profit climbed 186 per cent to Rs 25.1 crore as against Rs 8.7 crore a year ago.

Revenue from operations rose 72 per cent year-on-year to Rs 257 crore during FY 2022 from Rs 149 crore in the preceding year. PTI MJH SHW SHW

