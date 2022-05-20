Welspun Corp bags over Rs 5,000-cr pipe order from US client

Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-05-2022 18:39 IST | Created: 20-05-2022 18:39 IST
Welspun Corp Limited on Friday announced that it has bagged a work order worth over Rs 5,000 crore from a customer in the United States.

''The order is the single largest order in its history, for the supply of pipes, at Rs 5,000-plus crore to the USA,'' Welspun Corp Limited (WCL) said in a statement.

The order is for supplying 3.25 lakh tonnes of large diameter coated pipes for transporting natural gas from the Permian Basin to Houston. The pipes for this order will be produced from company's Little Rock plant in the US, it said.

The order will be executed over a period of 12 months, commencing in the first half of financial year 2022-23, the company said.

Welspun Corp MD and CEO Vipul Mathur said, ''We are delighted to win the single largest order in the history of our company. Our deep understanding of customer needs, quality orientation and impeccable execution track record coupled with world class technology and innovation is what differentiates us. Our pan global order book and successive wins in a highly competitive environment validate our global leadership position in this market segment.'' India-based WCL is one of world's leading welded line pipe manufacturers and the flagship company of the Welspun Group.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

