Left Menu

CEZ has made gas payment to Gazprom in euros, gives no details

Reuters | Prague | Updated: 20-05-2022 19:18 IST | Created: 20-05-2022 19:18 IST
CEZ has made gas payment to Gazprom in euros, gives no details
  • Country:
  • Czech Republic

Czech utility CEZ has made its due payment for Russian gas in euros, a spokesman said on Friday, declining to provide any further details.

"We have made the payment in euros, in line with recommendation of the European Commission. We will not comment on details," CEZ said, declining to specify whether the company, which takes a small fraction of gas from Gazprom, used a scheme demanded by Russia that includes converting foreign currency payments to roubles via accounts at Gazprombank.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA engineers investigating a mystery with 45-year-old spacecraft

NASA engineers investigating a mystery with 45-year-old spacecraft

United States
2
Odd News Roundup: Can dogs be pets, N.Y. judge asks lawyer trying to free Happy the elephant; U.S. officials say Pentagon committed to understanding UFO origins

Odd News Roundup: Can dogs be pets, N.Y. judge asks lawyer trying to free Ha...

 Global
3
Stacey Park Milbern: Google honors disability rights activist on her 35th birthday!

Stacey Park Milbern: Google honors disability rights activist on her 35th bi...

 Korea Rep
4
Ford recalls 39,000 U.S. SUVs after engine fire reports

Ford recalls 39,000 U.S. SUVs after engine fire reports

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022