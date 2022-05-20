Left Menu

Karnataka Bank raises interest rates on deposits by 15 basis points

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-05-2022 19:46 IST | Created: 20-05-2022 19:46 IST
Karnataka Bank raises interest rates on deposits by 15 basis points
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Bank on Friday said it has raised interest rates on term deposits in domestic as well as non-resident external rupee accounts by 15 basis points to 5.25 per cent per annum.

Karnataka Bank has increased interest rates on its domestic and NRE (Non-Resident External) rupee term deposits (1 to 2 years term) by 15 basis points to 5.25 per cent per annum from 5.10 per cent per annum for deposits up to Rs 10 crore, the bank said in a release.

The rate is effective from May 21, 2022.

Mahabaleshwara M S, managing director & CEO of Karnataka Bank, said: ''This upward revision in the deposit interest rate is in line with the market trend and is expected to encourage the public to invest more in our bank's various term deposit schemes.'' PTI KPM HVA

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA engineers investigating a mystery with 45-year-old spacecraft

NASA engineers investigating a mystery with 45-year-old spacecraft

United States
2
Odd News Roundup: Can dogs be pets, N.Y. judge asks lawyer trying to free Happy the elephant; U.S. officials say Pentagon committed to understanding UFO origins

Odd News Roundup: Can dogs be pets, N.Y. judge asks lawyer trying to free Ha...

 Global
3
Stacey Park Milbern: Google honors disability rights activist on her 35th birthday!

Stacey Park Milbern: Google honors disability rights activist on her 35th bi...

 Korea Rep
4
Ford recalls 39,000 U.S. SUVs after engine fire reports

Ford recalls 39,000 U.S. SUVs after engine fire reports

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022