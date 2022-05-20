Business highlights

Following are the top business stories at 2000 hours: DEL81 BIZ-RBI-LD DIVIDEND RBI to pay Rs 30,307 crore dividend to govt for FY22 Mumbai: Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will pay the government Rs 30,307 crore as dividend for the fiscal year ended March 31, down from the second highest payout ever of Rs 99,122 crore paid in the previous year.

DEL67 BIZ-LD STOCKS Markets claw back lost ground amid global rebound; post weekly gains Mumbai: The Sensex surged over 1,500 points while the Nifty reclaimed the 16,000-mark on Friday, reversing the previous session's sharp decline in tandem with a recovery across global markets as investors resorted to bargain-hunting.

DEL89 BIZ-LD FDI FDI inflow hits all-time high of USD 83.57 bn in 2021-22 New Delhi: India has received the ''highest ever'' total foreign direct investments (FDI) of USD 83.57 billion in 2021-22 on account of various measures like policy reforms and ease of doing business taken by the government, the commerce and industry ministry said on Friday.

DEL44 BIZ-LD CCPA-OLA-UBER CCPA issues notices to Ola, Uber for unfair trade practices New Delhi: Consumer protection regulator CCPA on Friday said it has issued notices to cab aggregators Ola and Uber for unfair trade practices and violation of consumer rights. DEL52 BIZ-RUPEE-CLOSE Rupee inches 3 paise higher to close at 77.53 against US dollar Mumbai: The rupee inched 3 paise higher to close at 77.53 (provisional) against US dollar on Friday, supported by a rebound in domestic equities.

DCM43 BIZ-CONSUMER COURTS Centre asks consumer commissions not to grant adjournments for more than 1 month New Delhi: To ensure speedy redressal of consumer complaints, the Centre on Friday said it has directed national, state and district commission chiefs not to grant adjournment for more than one month and adhere to the timelines provided under the Consumer Protection Act.

DCM41 BIZ-EPFO-PAYROLL DATA EPFO adds 15.32 lakh net subscribers in March New Delhi: Retirement fund body EPFO has added 15.32 lakh subscribers in March 2022, over 19 per cent more than 12.85 lakh enrolled in February this year.

DEL36 BIZ-FM-LD CARTELISATION Cartelisation is going to be a challenge, says FM New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday said ''cartelisation is going to be a challenge'' and stressed on the need to look at supply disruptions in order to ensure that there are no monopolistic or duopolistic situations causing either price hikes or supply manipulations.

DCM37 BIZ-STOCKS-WEALTH Investors richer by over Rs 5 lakh cr as markets bounce back New Delhi: A sharp rebound in equity markets made investors richer by over Rs 5 lakh crore on Friday, with the BSE benchmark Sensex rallying 1,534 points after a rough day in the previous trade.

DEL74 BIZ-GOLD-PRICE Gold jumps Rs 231; silver rallies Rs 585 New Delhi: Gold in the national capital on Friday jumped Rs 231 to Rs 50,608 per 10 grams in line with a jump in global precious metal prices, according to HDFC Securities.

AJ AJ

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)