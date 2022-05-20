Jhandewalan blaze: Faulty electrical wiring, poor infra often leads to fires, say trader body

Left Menu

Faulty electrical wiring and poor infrastructure leads to frequent incidents of fire, the trader association at the Jhandewalan cycle market alleged after a massive blaze broke out at the famous market in central Delhi on Friday.Officials said 27 fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the blaze at the market was brought under control by 4.30 pm.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-05-2022 20:07 IST | Created: 20-05-2022 20:07 IST
Officials said 27 fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the blaze at the market was brought under control by 4.30 pm. No causality were reported, they said. Amarjeet Singh, president of Jhadewalan Market Association, claimed that over 60 units situated in 20 shops of the market were destroyed in the fire on Friday. There are around 130 shops in the famous market, Singh said, adding that a shop comprises of three units ---basement, ground floor and first floor. Singh rued that the market is in a ''very dilapidated'' condition and claimed that despite writing several times to authorities for maintenance work, there has been no response from them. Singh said the fire started due to a short circuit in the basement unit of a shop. ''The short circuit led to the fire in the geyser after which it spread like a wildfire. We tried to douse the flames using bucket water but it had spread massively within minutes,'' Singh said. Singh said this was not the first incident of fire at the market. ''No maintenance work has been carried out by the authorities for several years. We have written to them multiple times but of no use,'' he said. ''We have complained to BSES, but no action has been taken about faulty wiring. Fluctuating voltage often leads to short circuits, which eventually leads to fire,'' he said. Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain tweeted about the incident. ''In an unfortunate incident, a fire broke out in Delhi's Jhandewalan cycle market near Videocon Tower. 27 fire tenders were rushed to the accident spot. Our brave fire fighters have successfully controlled the situation. No casualties have been reported so far,'' he tweeted. On Thursday, a 42-year-old man was killed and six others were injured when a fire broke out at an electric goods factory in northeast Delhi's Mustafabad area. On May 13, at least 27 people were killed after a massive blaze engulfed a commercial building in Delhi's Mundka area.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

