Nuvoco Vistas Corp Q4 profit down 22% at Rs 29 cr

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-05-2022 21:01 IST | Created: 20-05-2022 21:01 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Nuvoco Vistas Corp Ltd on Friday reported a decline of 22.37 per cent in consolidated net profit at Rs 29.11 crore in the fourth quarter ended March.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 37.50 crore in the March quarter of previous year, Nuvoco Vistas Corp said in a regulatory filing.

However, its revenue from the operations was up 11.34 per cent at Rs 2,930.18 crore during the quarter under review as compared to Rs 2,631.61 crore in the year-ago period.

Total expenses were at Rs 2,881.13 crore in Q4/FY 2021-22.

Shares of Nuvoco Vistas Corp Ltd on Friday settled at Rs 299.50 on BSE, up 1.47 per cent from the previous close.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

