Left Menu

Temasek investment arm offloads Godrej Agrovet shares worth Rs 197 cr

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-05-2022 21:18 IST | Created: 20-05-2022 21:18 IST
Temasek investment arm offloads Godrej Agrovet shares worth Rs 197 cr
  • Country:
  • India

V-Sciences Investments on Friday offloaded 40 lakh shares of agri conglomerate Godrej Agrovet for Rs 197 crore through an open market transaction.

According to bulk deal data available with the National Stock Exchange (NSE), Temasek Holdings through its investment arm V-Sciences Investments sold 40,00,000 shares at an average price of Rs 492.6 apiece, taking the transaction value to Rs 197.04 crore.

Godrej Industries Ltd picked up the same amount of shares at the same price.

The scrip of Godrej Agrovet closed 1.67 per cent higher at Rs 501 on NSE.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA engineers investigating a mystery with 45-year-old spacecraft

NASA engineers investigating a mystery with 45-year-old spacecraft

United States
2
Odd News Roundup: Can dogs be pets, N.Y. judge asks lawyer trying to free Happy the elephant; U.S. officials say Pentagon committed to understanding UFO origins

Odd News Roundup: Can dogs be pets, N.Y. judge asks lawyer trying to free Ha...

 Global
3
Stacey Park Milbern: Google honors disability rights activist on her 35th birthday!

Stacey Park Milbern: Google honors disability rights activist on her 35th bi...

 Korea Rep
4
Ford recalls 39,000 U.S. SUVs after engine fire reports

Ford recalls 39,000 U.S. SUVs after engine fire reports

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022