Temasek investment arm offloads Godrej Agrovet shares worth Rs 197 cr

V-Sciences Investments on Friday offloaded 40 lakh shares of agri conglomerate Godrej Agrovet for Rs 197 crore through an open market transaction.

According to bulk deal data available with the National Stock Exchange (NSE), Temasek Holdings through its investment arm V-Sciences Investments sold 40,00,000 shares at an average price of Rs 492.6 apiece, taking the transaction value to Rs 197.04 crore.

Godrej Industries Ltd picked up the same amount of shares at the same price.

The scrip of Godrej Agrovet closed 1.67 per cent higher at Rs 501 on NSE.

