Left Menu

Fake call centre busted in Delhi's Nangloi, 6 held

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-05-2022 21:25 IST | Created: 20-05-2022 21:25 IST
Fake call centre busted in Delhi's Nangloi, 6 held
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Police on Friday claimed to have busted a fake call centre in Nangloi with the arrest of six people.

Twenty mobile phones, one laptop and five ATM cards were seized from the accused, they said.

According to police, a complaint regarding a cyber fraud was received at the North-West District police station via the Cyber Portal of the Ministry of Home Affairs.

The complainant alleged that he was duped of Rs 7,500 on the pretext of renewal of his driving licence.

''During investigation, details of the beneficiary's bank account were obtained and after scrutiny, it was revealed that the cheated amount was transferred to an account in which fake address was given,'' Deputy Commissioner of Police (North-West), Usha Rangnani said.

''On technical surveillance and scrutiny of several accounts, the location of the accused was traced and thereafter, a raid was carried out,'' Rangnani added.

The accused -- Manish, Raja, Sonia, Rupali, Meenu and Geeta -- used to send bulk messages to the people for renewal and issuance of driving licence or passport, she said.

''The female tele-callers used to make calls for generating leads by giving lucrative offers. After getting approval from customers, Raja used to get the amount transferred in different accounts which were opened by main accused Manish in different names, using fake documents,'' she said.

Further efforts are being made to get the details of their other bank accounts and to trace their possible involvements in other complaints, she added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA engineers investigating a mystery with 45-year-old spacecraft

NASA engineers investigating a mystery with 45-year-old spacecraft

United States
2
Odd News Roundup: Can dogs be pets, N.Y. judge asks lawyer trying to free Happy the elephant; U.S. officials say Pentagon committed to understanding UFO origins

Odd News Roundup: Can dogs be pets, N.Y. judge asks lawyer trying to free Ha...

 Global
3
Stacey Park Milbern: Google honors disability rights activist on her 35th birthday!

Stacey Park Milbern: Google honors disability rights activist on her 35th bi...

 Korea Rep
4
Ford recalls 39,000 U.S. SUVs after engine fire reports

Ford recalls 39,000 U.S. SUVs after engine fire reports

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022