Italy submits peace plan for Ukraine to UN

PTI | Milan | Updated: 20-05-2022 21:40 IST | Created: 20-05-2022 21:26 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@UNGeneva)
  • Country:
  • Italy

Italy's foreign minister said on Friday that Italy has submitted a peace plan for Ukraine to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio said during a Council of Europe meeting in Turin, Italy, that the plan submitted on Thursday calls for local cease-fires to evacuate civilians along humanitarian corridors, and creating the conditions for a general cease-fire leading "to a long-lasting peace." In Brussels, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said he was aware of the plan, adding the European Union is "putting all our efforts into trying to bring this conflict to an end." Borrell said it's up to Ukraine to decide the terms of any negotiations. He said that he hopes that "when the time comes for negotiations to take place, Ukraine will be able to negotiate from a position of strength." He called on all EU nations to remain united on all fronts in the war.

