Left Menu

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500 down 20% from record intraday high of Jan 4

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 20-05-2022 21:51 IST | Created: 20-05-2022 21:45 IST
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500 down 20% from record intraday high of Jan 4
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • United States

The benchmark S&P 500 was down 20% from its Jan. 4 intraday record peak on Friday as investors sold stocks amid worries about whether the Federal Reserve will be able to effectively combat inflation without causing a recession.

A close of more than 20% below the all-time closing high of Jan. 3 would confirm the index was in a bear market for the first time since the 2020 Wall Street plunge brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

At 12:09 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 328.41 points, or 1.05%, at 30,924.72, the S&P 500 was down 48.75 points, or 1.25%, at 3,852.04, and the Nasdaq Composite was down 184.47 points, or 1.62%, at 11,204.03.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA engineers investigating a mystery with 45-year-old spacecraft

NASA engineers investigating a mystery with 45-year-old spacecraft

United States
2
Odd News Roundup: Can dogs be pets, N.Y. judge asks lawyer trying to free Happy the elephant; U.S. officials say Pentagon committed to understanding UFO origins

Odd News Roundup: Can dogs be pets, N.Y. judge asks lawyer trying to free Ha...

 Global
3
Stacey Park Milbern: Google honors disability rights activist on her 35th birthday!

Stacey Park Milbern: Google honors disability rights activist on her 35th bi...

 Korea Rep
4
Ford recalls 39,000 U.S. SUVs after engine fire reports

Ford recalls 39,000 U.S. SUVs after engine fire reports

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022