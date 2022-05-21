There is Still One Way To Invest During Bear Market and Make Money: Delisted Stocks

NEW DELHI, May 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Delisted Stocks is a New-Delhi based leading investment company dealing in unlisted, delisted, unquoted, non-traded shares & securities. The company buys and sells unlisted shares in various Indian start-ups, unlisted public limited and government companies.

An epic 10-year-bull run, adequately supported by rock bottom interest rates, has taken the equity market valuations through the roof. To ride the valuations boom, there has been a gold rush among the companies to become public at their favorable prices. But the jump in inflation due to the recent global events and the threat of interest rate tightening by the central banks across the world have taken investors by surprise and they are now flying to safety.

When recently listed Indian tech shares started correcting below their IPO issue price during January,2022, the retail investors have also become cautious and started pivoting to quality and value shares. The subsequent macro-level events even accelerated that trend.

The investors are now dumping loss-making start-up stocks and instead investing in safe and defensive companies which are producing predictable profits and visible cash flows. The double-digit correction in the share prices of famous Indian tech companies recently listed on the stock exchanges bears this trend.

Rather this can be the best time to invest as valuations become attractive.

Mr. Manish Mittal, CEO, Delisted Stocks, urges the investors to invest in safe companies which are not only profitable but are also available at attractive prices. The investors should not make the mistake of exiting the market, rather they should actively research and invest in strong companies which are now available at cheaper prices.

When the markets face macro level headwinds and valuation levels come down significantly from the peaks, then one can enter and pick strong companies at cheaper valuations for a long-term horizon. ''We may suggest strong companies particularly in financial services, consumer goods; technology and the industrial sector which are now available at attractive prices'', he said.

The investors may invest in those companies which have been growing their businesses at double-digit rates and also generating sustainable profits and free cash flows, thereby providing margin of safety during the current highly volatile market. Besides, the investors may also consider the market leaders in their respective business segments if they are available at the right price. The investing in such companies can also help investors in navigating the current topsy turvy period.

These are among the companies which are more likely to benefit the most as and when the economy and the market recovers, thereby becoming multibagger shares in investor's portfolio. However, investing in unlisted shares on a short-term basis may come with high risks and volatility. The investors who invest their long-term funds, at the right price and show patience with their investments are more likely to be rewarded with the multibagger returns in the unlisted shares market.

About Delisted Stocks Mittal Portfolio Initiative was incorporated in the year 2000 with its head office located in New Delhi. Over the past two decades, Mittal Securities has accumulated a strong and healthy market trust through a simple principle that we all follow ''Earn Trust with Business''.

What We do at DelistedStocks (Mittal Portfolio Initiative): We are a leading Investment Company dealing in Delisted, Unquoted, Non-Traded Unlisted Shares & Securities. We help investors whose wealth is trapped in Delisted companies by finding appropriate buyers.

