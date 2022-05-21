Russia likely facing Uncrewed Aerial Vehicles shortage, UK says

Russia is likely experiencing a shortage of appropriate reconnaissance Uncrewed Aerial Vehicles (UAVs), which it has attempted to use to identify targets to be struck by combat jets or artillery, the British Defence ministry said on Saturday.

Russia is likely experiencing a shortage of appropriate reconnaissance UAVs, which is exacerbated by limitations in its domestic manufacturing capacity resulting from sanctions, the report said.

If Russia continues to lose UAVs at the current rate, Russian Force's intelligence, and surveillance reconnaissance capability will be further degraded negatively impacting operational effectiveness, Britain said in a regular bulletin.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)