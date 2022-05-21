Left Menu

Russia likely facing Uncrewed Aerial Vehicles shortage, UK says

Reuters | Updated: 21-05-2022 12:05 IST | Created: 21-05-2022 11:40 IST
Russia likely facing Uncrewed Aerial Vehicles shortage, UK says
Uncrewed Aerial Vehicles Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Russia is likely experiencing a shortage of appropriate reconnaissance Uncrewed Aerial Vehicles (UAVs), which it has attempted to use to identify targets to be struck by combat jets or artillery, the British Defence ministry said on Saturday.

Russia is likely experiencing a shortage of appropriate reconnaissance UAVs, which is exacerbated by limitations in its domestic manufacturing capacity resulting from sanctions, the report said.

If Russia continues to lose UAVs at the current rate, Russian Force's intelligence, and surveillance reconnaissance capability will be further degraded negatively impacting operational effectiveness, Britain said in a regular bulletin.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Webb - world's most powerful telescope completes first test to track moving object in deep space

Webb - world's most powerful telescope completes first test to track moving ...

 Global
2
NASA telescope captures stunning image of nearby lens-shaped galaxy

NASA telescope captures stunning image of nearby lens-shaped galaxy

 Global
3
NASA observatory sees mid-level solar flares erupting from the Sun

NASA observatory sees mid-level solar flares erupting from the Sun

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Canada confirms first two monkeypox cases; North Korea hails 'good results' on COVID as fever cases pass 2 million and more

Health News Roundup: Canada confirms first two monkeypox cases; North Korea ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022