U.S., others walk out of APEC talks over Russia's Ukraine invasion - officials

Reuters | Bangkok | Updated: 21-05-2022 12:25 IST | Created: 21-05-2022 12:25 IST
  • Country:
  • Thailand

Representatives of the United States and several other nations walked out of an Asia-Pacific trade ministers meeting in Bangkok on Saturday to protest Russia's invasion of Ukraine, officials said.

Representatives from Canada, New Zealand, Japan and Australia joined the Americans in walking out of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) meeting, two Thai officials and two international diplomats told Reuters.

The walkout took place while the Russian representative was delivering remarks at the opening of the two-day meeting of the group of 21 economies.

