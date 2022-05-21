Three minors mowed down by train in Dumka

Left Menu

PTI | Dumka | Updated: 21-05-2022 12:29 IST | Created: 21-05-2022 12:29 IST
Three minors including a girl were mowed down by a train in Jharkhand’s Dumka district, police said on Saturday. The incident took place near Saharjori village on Dumka-Rampurhat railway track under Shikaripara police station area around 5.30 am.

Shikaripara police station in-charge Arvind Kumar told PTI that the boys were residents of Saharjori village, while the girl hailed from Lakhanpur village. Their age will be about 16, he said. Kumar said, ''We are investigating whether they committed suicide or the incident happened while crossing the railway line. The bodies were sent for postmortem.'' PTI CORR SAN RG

