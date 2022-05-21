Left Menu

Longines welcomes South Korean award-winning actress and singer Suzy as its Ambassador of Elegance

Suzy, the 27-year-old actress and musician from South Korea, has received numerous awards ever since her debut in 2010 and is now a true icon. Suzy is also known for her philanthropy.

21-05-2022
Actress and Singer Suzy. Image Credit: ANI
New Delhi [India], May 21 (ANI/NewsVoir): Suzy, the 27-year-old actress and musician from South Korea, has received numerous awards ever since her debut in 2010 and is now a true icon. Suzy is also known for her philanthropy. She consistently makes large donations to worthy causes, such as for flood victims, low-income families, people suffering from incurable diseases, and preventing the spread of COVID-19.

The passion and elegance she expresses in each and every one of her engagements is completely in line with Longines' image and Suzy embodies all of the brand's values. She is a welcome addition to the Longines family, and this relationship is sure to appeal to watch lovers and culture enthusiasts around the globe.

Longines has been based at Saint-Imier in Switzerland since 1832. Its watchmaking expertise reflects a strong devotion to tradition, elegance and performance. With many years of experience as a timekeeper for world championships in sport and as a partner of international sports federations, Longines has forged solid and lasting links with the world of sport over the years.

Known for the elegance of its timepieces, Longines is a member of the Swatch Group Ltd, the World's leading manufacturer of horological products. With the winged hourglass as its emblem, the brand has outlets in over 150 countries. This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

