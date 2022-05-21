Left Menu

PTI | Bilaspur | Updated: 21-05-2022 14:20 IST | Created: 21-05-2022 14:17 IST
Chhattisgarh: Four killed as truck rams mini goods vehicle in Bilaspur
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Four persons were killed after a mini goods vehicle they were traveling in collided with a truck in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur district, police said on Saturday.

The accident took place late at night on Friday on Bilaspur-Mungeli road under Takhatpur police station's jurisdiction when the deceased was heading to Jarhagaon village from Takhatpur, an official said.

While three occupants of the goods vehicle died on the spot in the collision, another succumbed to his injuries in a local hospital, he said.

The deceased were identified as Bhuneshwar Sahu (36), Omprakash Verma (22), Raghuveer Sahu (24), and Mahesh Sahu (40), he said, adding that Mahesh was the nephew of former BJP MP from Bilaspur constituency Lakhanlal Sahu.

The collision was so severe that police had to use a gas cutter and JCB machine to cut open the vehicle to pull out two bodies from it, he said.

A case has been registered in this connection and efforts are on to catch the truck driver, who escaped from the spot leaving his vehicle behind, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

