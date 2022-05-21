Left Menu

Egypt expects Suez Canal revenues to hit $7 bln by end of fiscal year - minister

Reuters | Updated: 21-05-2022 14:42 IST | Created: 21-05-2022 14:40 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Egypt expects the Suez Canal's revenues to reach about $7 billion by the end of the current fiscal year, finance minister Mohamed Maait said on Saturday.

Tourism revenues are expected to reach between $10 billion and $12 billion by then, despite the Ukrainian crisis, he added. Egypt's fiscal year runs from July 1 to June 30.

The canal is the fastest shipping route between Europe and Asia and one of the Egyptian government's main sources of foreign currency.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

