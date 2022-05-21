Jewelegance announces its 'Anniversary Sale' from May 22- June 12

New Delhi [India], May 21 (ANI/TPT): On the occasion of marking the 4th Anniversary, Jewelegance, one of the emerging and leading jewellery aggregators and e-commerce brand, has announced 'Anniversary Sale' that would commence from May 22 and will end on June 12. During this phase of Anniversary Sale, the brand has announced several perks and exciting offers for its customers. The consumers could avail offers like 'Getting Rs 299/gm making charges on a purchase above 25 grams' and Getting Rs 399/gm making charges on a purchase above 25 grams'. Apart from this, the other exciting offers of Anniversary Sale includes premium package (Rs 50/gm off on making charges on lifetime purchase above Rs 3,00,000), gold package (Rs 100/gm off on making charges on lifetime purchase above Rs 6,00,000) and silver package (Rs 200/gm off on making charges on lifetime purchase above Rs 10,00,000). Jewelegance has further announced that other regular offers like '0 per cent EMI Interest Installment Scheme,' 'Book Now & Buy Later' and 'Rs 100/gm off on all fast shipping products' will continue for consumers.

Speaking about the Anniversary Sale on the occasion of completing four years of the brand, the founder of Jewelegance, Dhruval Shah, stated, "Frankly speaking, it is indeed a great moment for us as we complete four successful years in the industry and this would not have been possible with our valuable customers who bestowed their trust on us. It is a payback time for us and hence we are happy to announce 'Anniversary Sale' for our consumers. This will allow them to purchase their favourite jewellery with amazing discounts and other perks. I would also like to take this opportunity to state that our customers are our source of strength and in the journey ahead, we seek their continuous support." Jewelegance, a unit of Starck Corporation LLP, is a registered Trademark under class 14,16,35,42. The parent company Starck Corporation LLP was founded on July 5, 2018, by Darshan Soni, Dhruval Shah and Gunjan Soni. Jewelegance adheres to the one-of-a-kind and inventive designs that every woman wants to adorn her character with. The brand has maintained its position in the industry by selling classic earrings, bracelets, rings, mangalsutra, necklace sets, bangles, chains, pendants, pendant sets, porch, nose pins, and much more. Jewelegance, for providing consumers with all the latest updates on offers and discounts is also very much active on major social media platforms. Jewelegance also has social media handle 'myjewelegance'.

