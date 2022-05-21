Left Menu

JSPL appoints Ramkumar Ramaswamy as CFO

Part of O P Jindal Group, JSPL is an industrial house present across steel, power and mining sectors with investments worth over Rs 90,000 crore across the globe.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-05-2022 17:32 IST | Created: 21-05-2022 17:32 IST
Steel maker JSPL on Saturday announced the appointment of Ramkumar Ramaswamy as its chief financial officer (CFO) with immediate effect.

Prior to joining the company, he was with Vedanta Limited as CFO - Group Commercial & Marketing, Jindal Steel and Power Limited (JSPL) said in a BSE filing.

''Ramkumar Ramaswamy, has been appointed as the CFO and Key Managerial Person (KMP) of the company...with effect from May 21, 2022,'' it said.

Ramaswamy comes with 25 years of functional experience across sales and marketing, supply chain, controllership, financial planning and analysis, treasury, investments, tax, shared services and digital transformation, the filing said. He has diverse industry experience spanning across FMCG, chemicals, oil & gas, metals, minerals, and natural resources sectors. Part of O P Jindal Group, JSPL is an industrial house present across steel, power and mining sectors with investments worth over Rs 90,000 crore across the globe.

