British Airways recruits 20 local cabin-crew members for Hyderabad-London flight

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-05-2022 17:39 IST | Created: 21-05-2022 17:34 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
British Airways on Saturday said it has recruited 20 Telugu-speaking cabin-crew members for its Hyderabad-London service.

The airline currently operates 28 flights per week from five Indian cities -- Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai and Hyderabad -- to London's Heathrow airport.

In a statement, British Airways said it has flown its first flight from Hyderabad to London using local cabin crew based in India.

''Twenty new recruits have just completed extensive flight safety and service training, which took six weeks, in London,'' it noted.

There will be Telugu-speaking crew members on every flight serving the Hyderabad-London route, it mentioned.

Calum Laming, British Airways' chief customer officer, said, ''Recruiting cabin crew local to Hyderabad means customers can enjoy their flight while being served by colleagues who have been trained to combine our British style and service, alongside Telugu language, culture and customs.'' PTI DSP RC

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

