Dudes & Dolls World School opens doors to all to explore "Jumanji's World"

New Delhi [India] May 21 (ANI/ATK): New Delhi NCR (Faridabad) based and one of the most innovative early childhood education schools started its much-awaited "Annual Summer Camp" on May 21, 2022. The Summer Camp was inaugurated by Ritesh Rawal, Founder - Dudes & Dolls, World. The Dudes & Dolls World School is known for its innovative approach to helping a child explore different elements of life and the summer camp is one such program for which people wait and look forward that what is so "different" on the cards this season.

The school enjoys an almost a decade old legacy of innovation in Early Childhood education. And the Summer camp organized by the school is based on a theme and the school creates a whole universe around that theme within the campus children explore, each and every element of that theme or character during the summer camp and this year the theme is "Jumanji', various programs have been curated specifically to the various age group so that there is a lot for children of each group. Sachi Bhardwaj the principal of the school said: " I have been working at Dudes & Dolls for many years and each year wait to organize The Summer Camp at our school because it gives us a lot of opportunities to learn about children and their interests, it also gives us an opportunity to know about children who are studying in other schools and their parents provide them an opportunity to explore our world because it is really designed for specifically for early childhood development, it's a specialization in which Dudes & Dolls World enjoys the first-mover advantage."

For the last two years, children could not step out and explore their lives as freely as they would when things were normal, this is another reason why parents are also keen to take their children out and help them explore something which is different and meaningful. Deeksha Khanna has two children the elder son who is now 8 years old and a 4 years old daughter. Her son completed early childhood education at Dudes & Dolls World and was part of all the summer camps organized by the school in past. She came to drop off her daughter, and during an interaction, she said: "I have been waiting for Dudes & Dolls World School to announce the Summer camp and as soon it was announced we were the first ones to register, our elder son had really great experience of being part of the previous summer camps and we want to give a similar experience to our daughter, the way everything has been planned to keep in mind the children and their needs enhances the excitement"

Ritesh Rawal, Founder of Dudes & Dolls World takes a personal involvement and interest in ideation and creation of the Summer camp "Coming up with a new concept each time is a bit of a challenge but I enjoy taking it, knowing my audience (children) very well. Working for Childrenmakes my work more exciting and challenging and I really enjoy it when I see them enjoying, exploring and growing, I would like to thank Chris McKenna and Jake Kasdan for originating the world of Jumanji". This story is provided by ATK. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ATK)

