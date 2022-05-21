Left Menu

Faridabad: Three workers charred to death in factory fire

Three workers were charred to death on Saturday morning after a massive fire broke out in a factory here.Lithium battery charging cells were being manufactured at the Sector 37 factory that was gutted in the fire.Police have registered a case of culpable homicide against the factory owner and sent bodies to B K Hospital for a post-mortem.Sources said the preliminary investigation revealed that the owner did not have fire NOC and the factory was being run without registration.

PTI | Faridabad | Updated: 21-05-2022 18:35 IST | Created: 21-05-2022 18:35 IST
Sources said the preliminary investigation revealed that the owner did not have fire NOC and the factory was being run without registration. According to police, the incident took place around 11 am.

The fire was extinguished after an hour by fire brigade teams. After this, a police team went inside the factory and found the bodies. The dead have been identified as Satveer, Sunil and Ankit, residents of Lal Kuan in Delhi, said police.

''We have sent the bodies to B K Hospital for a post-mortem,'' said police spokesperson Sube Singh. ''This factory made lithium battery cells for vehicles and the owner has been identified as Ajay.'' PTI COR RDK RDK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

