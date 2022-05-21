Left Menu

Two die as nor'wester lashes Bengal

While one man was killed after a wall fell on him in Purba Bardhaman district, another died in Nadia district as he was struck by lightning, the official told PTI.No casualty was reported from Kolkata where several trees fell because of the storm and rain causing traffic disruption, Disaster Management Minister Javed Ahmed Khan said.According to an IMD official, the norwester hit parts of the state at a speed of 90 kilometres per hour.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 21-05-2022 19:39 IST | Created: 21-05-2022 19:39 IST
Two die as nor'wester lashes Bengal
  • Country:
  • India

At least two persons were killed in West Bengal on Saturday evening after a nor'wester lashed the state, a senior official of the state disaster management said. While one man was killed after a wall fell on him in Purba Bardhaman district, another died in Nadia district as he was struck by lightning, the official told PTI.

No casualty was reported from Kolkata where several trees fell because of the storm and rain causing traffic disruption, Disaster Management Minister Javed Ahmed Khan said.

According to an IMD official, the nor'wester hit parts of the state at a speed of 90 kilometres per hour. A tree fell on the Metro Rail track between Mahanayak Uttam Kumar and Netaji railway stations in Kolkata disrupting services in a section for around 50 minutes, an official said.

“The services were affected between 4.40 pm and 5.30 pm,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Webb - world's most powerful telescope completes first test to track moving object in deep space

Webb - world's most powerful telescope completes first test to track moving ...

 Global
2
NASA telescope captures stunning image of nearby lens-shaped galaxy

NASA telescope captures stunning image of nearby lens-shaped galaxy

 Global
3
NASA observatory sees mid-level solar flares erupting from the Sun

NASA observatory sees mid-level solar flares erupting from the Sun

 Global
4
Tiny doorway on Mars is actually small crevice in rock: NASA on viral picture

Tiny doorway on Mars is actually small crevice in rock: NASA on viral pictur...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022