Two killed after scooter rams into borewell drilling machine in J'khand

Two girls have been killed after the scooter they were riding rammed into a borewell drilling machine in Jharkhand's Godda district, police said on Sunday.

The accident took place on Mahagama-Pathargama road in Mahagama Police Station area on Saturday when the duo was on the way to Godda town, around 22 km away.

The rider lost control over the two-wheeler and hit the borewell drilling machine, a police officer said.

The deceased were identified as Rosy Murmu and Varnika Soren, residents of Jhalua and Tulsipur Amda villages respectively and students of St. Joseph School, Godda, Deputy Superintendent of Police Shiv Shankar Tiwary said.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination and further investigation is underway, he added.

