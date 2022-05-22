Bank of Maharashtra eyes 25-30 pc jump in net profit in FY23

The state-run Bank of Maharashtra is eyeing a 25-30 percent growth in its net profit in the current financial year, aided by healthy growth in net interest income (NII) and a fall in provisions for bad assets.

In the fiscal ended March 31, 2022, the Pune-based lender reported an over two-fold jump in its profit after tax (PAT) at Rs 1,152 crore, as against Rs 550 crore for the year ended March 2021.

''Our net profit will increase further this fiscal. Last year we made more provisioning from our operating profit to improve our asset quality. So we have reached the bottom, with net NPA below one percent and gross NPA lower than 4 percent.

''Now, more provisioning (for bad loans) may not be required, which will automatically improve our net profit... I think a 25-30 percent growth in net profit over the previous years will be there this fiscal,'' its Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer A S Rajeev told PTI in an interview.

Higher profitability will also be driven by healthy growth in its net interest income (NII), which is the difference between the income a bank earns from its lending activities and the interest it pays to depositors.

''We are optimistic to scale up NII (in FY2023) on account of strong business growth and good asset quality with a target of more than 20 percent rise over FY2022 to around Rs 7,500 crore,'' he said.

NII grew by 23.42 percent on a year-on-year basis to Rs 6,044 crore in FY2022, as against Rs 4,897 crore in FY2021.

Besides, the bank will also focus on other avenues such as more issuances of Priority Sector Lending Certificates (PLCs) to boost its profitability. Last year, the lender was able to increase its operating profit by Rs 250 crore because of the issuance of PSLCs, he said.

Net Interest Margin (NIM) during the year is expected to be above 3 percent.

In the previous fiscal, the bank's gross NPA declined to 3.94 percent from 7.23 percent. Net NPA reduced to 0.97 percent, as against 2.48 percent in FY2021.

It is targeting net NPA to be below 1 percent and gross NPA to be less than 3 percent in the ongoing fiscal, Rajeev added.

Recoveries and upgradation are expected to double to Rs 3,000 crore in FY2023, as against Rs 1,517 crore last fiscal.

Fresh slippages will be around Rs 2,000 crore this year. However, slippages will not be from any large ticket loans but mainly from the micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) segment, he said.

Speaking on the credit growth, Rajeev said a lot of traction has been witnessed in the corporate loan segment.

''This year, we are looking at a credit growth of around 17 to 18 percent and deposit growth of 13-15 percent,'' he said.

In the previous fiscal, growth was seen in sectors like pharma, infrastructure, textile, cement, and iron ore, which is likely to continue this year as well, Rajeev said.

The lender has a sanctioned pipeline of Rs 20,000-23,000 crore in corporate loans, spread over 2-3 years. This pipeline is from various sectors, including infrastructure, road projects, manufacturing, and pharma.

Its retail loan segment grew by 24 percent in FY2022 due to growth in housing, vehicle, personal and gold loans, driven by low-interest rates and higher discounts.

''We are expecting to grow at a pace of around 20 percent in FY 2022-23 in the retail loan portfolio,'' he said.

Rajeev said the bank is also pushing credit and deposit growth through opening branches in new geographies.

Over the last 2-2.5 years, it has opened 300 branches in 300 new districts and these branches have contributed around 3-4 percent growth in business.

The bank is planning to increase its number of branches to 2,100 by March 2023, from 2,030 branches currently, Rajeev said.

