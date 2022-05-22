Union minister Rajnath Singh visits cabinet colleague Gadkari's home in Nagpur
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday paid a courtesy visit to Union minister Nitin Gadkari's residence in Maharashtra's Nagpur city. Before visiting the residence of Gadkari, who hails from Nagpur, Singh met some defense officials at the airport here. A source from Gadkari's office said Singh paid a courtesy visit to the Union highways and road transport ministers' residence.
PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 22-05-2022 15:30 IST | Created: 22-05-2022 15:29 IST
- Country:
- India
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday paid a courtesy visit to Union minister Nitin Gadkari's residence in Maharashtra's Nagpur city. Before visiting the residence of Gadkari, who hails from Nagpur, Singh met some defense officials at the airport here. A source from Gadkari's office said Singh paid a ''courtesy visit'' to the Union highways and road transport minister's residence.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Singh
- PTI CLS GK GK
- Nitin Gadkari
- Nagpur
- Maharashtra
- Defence
- Rajnath Singh
- Gadkari
- Nagpur city
Advertisement