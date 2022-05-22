Union minister Rajnath Singh visits cabinet colleague Gadkari's home in Nagpur

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday paid a courtesy visit to Union minister Nitin Gadkari's residence in Maharashtra's Nagpur city. Before visiting the residence of Gadkari, who hails from Nagpur, Singh met some defense officials at the airport here. A source from Gadkari's office said Singh paid a ''courtesy visit'' to the Union highways and road transport minister's residence.

