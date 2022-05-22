Left Menu

Union minister Rajnath Singh visits cabinet colleague Gadkari's home in Nagpur

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday paid a courtesy visit to Union minister Nitin Gadkari's residence in Maharashtra's Nagpur city. Before visiting the residence of Gadkari, who hails from Nagpur, Singh met some defense officials at the airport here. A source from Gadkari's office said Singh paid a courtesy visit to the Union highways and road transport ministers' residence.

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 22-05-2022 15:30 IST | Created: 22-05-2022 15:29 IST
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (File photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

