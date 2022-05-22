SJVN portfolio jumps 4-times to 32,000 MW in a year: Chairman

State-run SJVN's portfolio has risen sharply by four times to 32,000 MW from 8000 MW in a year, its chairman Nand Lal Sharma said on Sunday.

While flagging off a mini-marathon from HP Government Secretariat, Chhota Shimla, Sharma said that the last year proved to be the best year in the journey of SJVN so far.

During this year portfolio of SJVN grew almost by four times, he said, adding that the portfolio which was around 8000 MW last year is now around 32,000 MW.The Mini Marathon was organized to commemorate the 35th Raising Day of SJVN under Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav (AKAM), a company statement said.

The marathon was organized for seven different categories consisting of SJVN Employees, their family members, and the outsourced workforce employed in SJVN.

