Left Menu

SII seeks permission for Phase-3 trial of Covovax as booster dose in children aged 2 to 18 years

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-05-2022 18:20 IST | Created: 22-05-2022 18:18 IST
SII seeks permission for Phase-3 trial of Covovax as booster dose in children aged 2 to 18 years
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Serum Institute of India (SII) has sought permission from the country's drug regulator to conduct a Phase-3 trial to evaluate the safety and immunogenicity of its COVID-19 vaccine Covovax as a booster dose in children aged two to 18 years, official sources said on Sunday.

The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) had granted permission in March for conducting a Phase-3 clinical trial of Covovax as a booster dose in adults.

In an application, SII Director for Government and Regulatory Affairs Prakash Kumar Singh has sought permission to conduct the Phase-3, observer-blinded, randomized, controlled study in children aged two to 18 years in India who have already received primary vaccination against COVID-19 with Covovax at least six months ago.

The study will evaluate the immunogenicity and safety of the vaccine as a booster dose in comparison with the placebo.

Singh is learned to have stated that it has become evident that the protection offered against COVID-19 wanes after a two-dose schedule of vaccines and that more than 100 countries have started administering booster doses.

A total of 408 eligible children two to 18 years of age who have completed the primary two-dose schedule of Covovax at least six months ago will be enrolled in the study.

The Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech has recently sought permission from India's drug regulator to conduct a Phase-2/3 study of its Covid vaccine Covaxin as a booster dose among those aged two to 18 years.

Covovax was approved for restricted use in emergencies in adults on December 28 last year and in the 12-17 age group, subject to certain conditions, on March 9.

India began administering precaution doses of the vaccines to the healthcare and frontline workers and those aged 60 and above with comorbidities on January 10 this year.

The comorbidity clause for people aged above 60 was subsequently removed.

India began administering precaution doses of COVID-19 vaccines to all aged above 18 years at private vaccination centers on April 10.

Currently, all those above the age of 18 who have completed nine months after the administration of the second dose are eligible for the precaution dose.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Check out this dazzling collection of supernova host galaxies from Hubble telescope

Check out this dazzling collection of supernova host galaxies from Hubble te...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Boeing's Starliner space capsule launched on key test flight to orbit; Scientists neutralize pit viper venom with compound from fruits and vegetables and more

Science News Roundup: Boeing's Starliner space capsule launched on key test ...

 Global
3
(Updated) Crew aboard space station opens hatch of Boeing’s Starliner

(Updated) Crew aboard space station opens hatch of Boeing’s Starliner

Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Golf-Zalatoris sails into PGA Championship lead while others blown off course; Tennis-Last year's French Open withdrawal still on Osaka's mind, and more

Sports News Roundup: Golf-Zalatoris sails into PGA Championship lead while o...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022