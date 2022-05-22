Efforts to conserve biodiversity can succeed only if global warming is dealt with: Union minister

Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav on Sunday said any effort at conserving and enhancing biodiversity can only succeed if the challenge of global warming is dealt with.

Inaugurating a special exhibition on the occasion of International Day for Biological Diversity in Chennai, Yadav said India is on track to achieve the biodiversity targets at the national level and also contributing significantly towards the achievement of the global biodiversity targets.

India has established a unique three-tier model of participatory biodiversity resource governance at the national, state and local body levels, thus ensuring that the entire country gets a representation in the governance system, he said.

''Biodiversity offers us goods and services that provide the world's natural living infrastructure and are essential for a well-functioning global economy. It is estimated that approximately 40 per cent of the world's economy is based on biological products or processes.

''Any effort at conserving and enhancing biodiversity can only succeed if we tackle the challenge of global warming. Global warming has to be urgently brought under control,'' a statement quoted Yadav as saying.

The minister appealed to people to take a pledge to work towards conserving biodiversity and sensitising youngsters on the issues of conservation.

He also said the convergence of people, culture and the rich tradition of the beautiful state of Tamil Nadu has preserved the unique biodiversity of the region.

Yadav released a special commemorative postal cover and a book titled ''India Natural'' and also conferred the India Biodiversity Awards-2021.