3 of Delhi family killed in road accident in Rajasthan

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 22-05-2022 19:54 IST | Created: 22-05-2022 19:54 IST
A couple and their 12-year-old daughter were killed in a road accident in Rajasthan's Alwar district on Sunday they were returning home in Delhi after a trip to Sariska, police said.

Another person was injured in the accident near Bhindsu village on the Alwar-Bhiwadi road. The vehicle in which they were travelling rammed into a tree after the driver lost control of it.

Police said the accident took place when the family was returning home in Delhi after a trip to the Sariska Tiger Reserve.

The deceased were identified as Dharmendra (40), his wife Monika (36) and their daughter Shiva (12).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

