Fire breaks out in restaurant kitchen in Delhi

A fire broke out in the kitchen of a restaurant in Panchsheel Vihar area here on Sunday evening, the Delhi Fire Services said.

No one was injured in the incident, they said.

A call about the fire inside the kitchen of the restaurant was received around 7 pm and four fire tenders were rushed to the spot, a senior fire officer said.

The fire was later extinguished. The cause of the fire is being ascertained, the officer said.