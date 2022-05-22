Left Menu

Fire breaks out in restaurant kitchen in Delhi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-05-2022 23:16 IST | Created: 22-05-2022 23:15 IST
Fire breaks out in restaurant kitchen in Delhi
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
A fire broke out in the kitchen of a restaurant in Panchsheel Vihar area here on Sunday evening, the Delhi Fire Services said.

No one was injured in the incident, they said.

A call about the fire inside the kitchen of the restaurant was received around 7 pm and four fire tenders were rushed to the spot, a senior fire officer said.

The fire was later extinguished. The cause of the fire is being ascertained, the officer said.

