Left Menu

Hisar: Two trapped after portion of well caves in, rescue operation underway

PTI | Hisar | Updated: 23-05-2022 00:01 IST | Created: 23-05-2022 00:01 IST
Hisar: Two trapped after portion of well caves in, rescue operation underway
  • Country:
  • India

Two persons were trapped after a portion of a well here caved in when they entered it to install an electric motor on Sunday, police said.

A rescue operation is underway, they said.

Jaipal (50) and Jagdish (43) had entered the old well in Saharwa village to install an electric motor. They were trapped inside the 50-feet-deep well after a portion of it caved in, the police said.

Villagers informed the local administration about the incident, they said.

JCB machines and tractors have been pressed into service to rescue the two men. A team of the National Disaster Response Force is also present at the spot.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Research finds jellyfish stinging cells reveal biodiversity secrets

Research finds jellyfish stinging cells reveal biodiversity secrets

 United States
2
BJP accuses KCR of ignoring farmers' issues in Telangana, slams him over India tour

BJP accuses KCR of ignoring farmers' issues in Telangana, slams him over Ind...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Scientists neutralize pit viper venom with compound from fruits and vegetables; Grunt, hoo, pant, scream: Chimps use complex vocal communication and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists neutralize pit viper venom with compound fr...

 Global
4
US Domestic News Roundup: Oracle’s Ellison joined Nov 2020 call about contesting Trump's defeat; Biden says first shipments of baby formula flying in from Europe this weekend and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Oracle’s Ellison joined Nov 2020 call about contes...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022