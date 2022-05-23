PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 23

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- HSBC suspends banker over climate change comments https://on.ft.com/3G7BDdk - ABB and Siemens back Norwegian battery start-up https://on.ft.com/3G7aIhK

- Eni plans 2.5 bln euro UK investment as calls for energy windfall tax grow https://on.ft.com/3LGtuOa Overview

- HSBC Holdings Plc suspended its head of responsible investing pending an internal investigation after he said central bank policymakers and other global authorities are exaggerating the financial risks of climate change, Financial Times reported, citing people with knowledge of the process. - ABB Ltd and Siemens AG lead a 100 million euro ($105.68 million) fundraising round by Norway-based battery start-up Morrow Batteries.

- Italian oil company Eni SpA will invest 2.5 billion euros over the next four years as the government demanded oil and gases companies to significantly increase their investment into the country or face a windfall tax on their soaring profits. ($1 = 0.9463 euros) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

