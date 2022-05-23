Left Menu

Infant, man killed after 2 motorcycles collide in MP

A man and a one-year-old girl were killed, while the infants parents were injured when two motorcycles collided head-on in Madhya Pradeshs Betul district, police said on Monday. The accident took place late Sunday night near Chorpandhra village on Betul-Parasia state highway, they said.

PTI | Betul | Updated: 23-05-2022 09:39 IST | Created: 23-05-2022 09:31 IST
Infant, man killed after 2 motorcycles collide in MP
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A man and a one-year-old girl were killed, while the infant's parents were injured when two motorcycles collided head-on in Madhya Pradesh's Betul district, police said on Monday. The accident took place late Sunday night near Chorpandhra village on the Betul-Parasia state highway, they said. The two motorcycles coming from opposite sides collided on the road. A one-year-old girl and a managed 25, riding different vehicles, died on the spot, Ranipur police station in-charge Nanheveer Singh said.

The deceased girl's parents suffered injuries and were undergoing treatment at the district hospital, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Research finds jellyfish stinging cells reveal biodiversity secrets

Research finds jellyfish stinging cells reveal biodiversity secrets

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Boeing's Starliner capsule docks with space station in uncrewed flight test; Grunt, hoo, pant, scream: Chimps use complex vocal communication

Science News Roundup: Boeing's Starliner capsule docks with space station in...

 Global
3
EXPLAINER-How concerned should we be about monkeypox?

EXPLAINER-How concerned should we be about monkeypox?

 Global
4
BJP accuses KCR of ignoring farmers' issues in Telangana, slams him over India tour

BJP accuses KCR of ignoring farmers' issues in Telangana, slams him over Ind...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022