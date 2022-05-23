Left Menu

A woman was killed and at least 12 people were injured after a bus carrying passengers overturned on the outskirts of Jharkhand capital Ranchi early on Monday, police said.The accident took place around 5 am as the driver lost control over the speeding bus and it overturned in Ichadih area, a senior officer said. A 35-year-old woman died on the spot and more than 12 people were injured in the accident.

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 23-05-2022 10:47 IST | Created: 23-05-2022 10:45 IST
One killed, several injured after bus overturns in J'khand
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A woman was killed and at least 12 people were injured after a bus carrying passengers overturned on the outskirts of Jharkhand capital Ranchi early on Monday, police said.

The accident took place around 5 am as the driver lost control over the speeding bus and it overturned in the Ichadih area, a senior officer said. The bus was going to Ranchi from Kolkata. ''A 35-year-old woman died on the spot and more than 12 people were injured in the accident. They were admitted to a nearby hospital,'' Tamar Police Station officer-in-charge Deepak Kumar told PTI.

He said policemen are investigating to ascertain how the accident occurred but it seemed that the driver lost control of the vehicle.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

