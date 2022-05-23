Left Menu

Heavy rain leads to traffic snarls in Gurugram

Many commuters were stuck on roads and waterlogging led to traffic snarls. At least 2,500 police personnel were deployed at major key points to manage traffic, said Ravinder Kumar Tomar, DCP traffic.

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 23-05-2022 11:36 IST
The city faced prolonged power cuts and traffic jams as it was lashed with torrential rain and thunderstorm on Monday morning. Many commuters were stuck on roads and waterlogging led to traffic snarls. Several trees were uprooted during the storm.

The worst affected stretches were Narsinghpur, Jharsa Crossing, Sector 29, Sector 38, Sector 50, Rajeev Chowk, Sheetla Mata Road, Civil Lines, Golf Course Extension Road, Vatika Chowk, Sector 52, and Daulatabad Flyover. At least 2,500 police personnel were deployed at major key points to manage traffic, said Ravinder Kumar Tomar, DCP (traffic).

