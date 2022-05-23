Left Menu

Woman, daughter killed in road crash in Greater Noida

A 45-year-old woman and her 17-year-old daughter died while six other family members were injured when a roadways bus rammed into their car in Greater Noida on Monday morning, police officials said. Around 6 am, their car was hit by a roadways bus on a road in Dadri area, a police spokesperson said.Shrimati Singh and her daughter Neha died in the incident.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 23-05-2022 12:43 IST | Created: 23-05-2022 12:30 IST
A 45-year-old woman and her 17-year-old daughter died while six other family members were injured when a roadways bus rammed into their car in Greater Noida on Monday morning, police officials said. Two of the injured are in critical condition.

''The woman and her daughter along with six more people were in a Maruti Eeco and traveling from Bulandshahr to Delhi. Around 6 am, their car was hit by a roadways bus on a road in Dadri area,'' a police spokesperson said.

''Shrimati Singh and her daughter Neha died in the incident. Six others suffered injuries, two of them critical, and have been hospitalized. All of them are from the same family,'' the spokesperson said. According to the police, the crash took place due to ''irresponsible and dangerous'' driving by the bus driver. The bus has been impounded while the errant driver fled the spot, the police said. The bodies have been sent for postmortem and further legal proceedings are being carried out in the case, the police added.

