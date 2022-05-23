Left Menu

Commodity stocks, Kingfisher boost UK's FTSE 100

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index rose 0.8% by 0708 GMT, while the domestically oriented FTSE 250 index advanced 0.9%. Overall, European markets and U.S. futures gained momentum even as Asian stocks weakened on concerns about China's COVID-19 situation and rising inflation.

UK's top share index gained on Monday as higher commodity prices boosted shares of mining and oil majors, while home improvement retailer Kingfisher jumped after upbeat results. The blue-chip FTSE 100 index rose 0.8% by 0708 GMT, while the domestically oriented FTSE 250 index advanced 0.9%.

Overall, European markets and U.S. futures gained momentum even as Asian stocks weakened on concerns about China's COVID-19 situation and rising inflation. Kingfisher rose 2.7% after it reported first-quarter sales significantly ahead of its pre-pandemic performance and maintained its full-year guidance.

Ted Baker gained 3.4% after the fashion chain said that private equity firm Sycamore was no longer part of its sale process and that it had now received several revised takeover proposals from other parties. Online greetings card company Moonpig climbed 8% after it agreed to buy Smartbox, a gifting experiences platform, for 124 million pounds ($155.6 million) in cash.

