Protinex Launches a New TVC; Highlights the Importance of Strength in Daily Life

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India – Business Wire India • Through this TVC, the brand wants to bring alive the issue of low protein intake leading to lack of strength • TVC captures an Indian adult’s inability to carry out daily activities owing to low muscle strength ​With an aim to drive conversations around the critical need to maintain adequate muscle strength among Indian adults through right protein and nutrition intake, Protinex, the flagship brand of Danone India, today launched a new commercial on television and digital platforms. The TVC portrays the life of an Indian adult who is unable to carry out basic household chores due to tiredness and lack of strength. The TVC culminates with an expert shedding light on muscle loss as one ages and expresses his concern over the declining muscle strength of Indians over 30 years of age. The slice of life TVC was conceptualized by DDB Mudra and draws inspiration from our daily life and demonstrates how declining strength encumbers an individual’s ability to enjoy life with his family.

Poor muscle mass and strength of Indians is a growing concern. Sedentary lifestyle among adults in India has become more common than before. People above 30 are now experiencing multiple health problems due to lack of physical activity, improper diets, and poor lifestyle choices, leading to tiredness and lack of strength. As per a recent study - more than a whopping 70% of Indian adults have poor muscle health with 68% lacking adequate protein levels. The low consumption of vital nutrients has led to nutritional deficiencies among people, thereby causing decline in their energy levels to perform regular tasks, lower physical stamina and wellbeing.

Sriram Padmanabhan, Marketing Director, Danone India commented, “Protinex is committed to create awareness about Protein. Indians often neglect protein in their diets and the core reason behind this is lack of understanding around adequate protein intake and the pivotal role it plays in helping one lead an active and healthy life. Through this TVC, our intent is to build awareness around the fact that muscle loss can lead to lack of strength, if not addressed appropriately with adequate protein intake and physical activity.” Pallavi Chakravarti, Creative Head-West, DDB Mudra, “As someone who was 30 a long time ago, it really shook me up to know about the muscle loss and weakness that starts to creep up on us post thirty years of age. Because it is not outwardly visible, we end up telling ourselves that we don’t feel the tiredness either. Time to acknowledge the need for protein and therefore, for Protinex in our daily lives. Through this TVC we want to bring alive the dilemma grappling Indian adults as they deal with decline in health of their muscles.” The TVC/Campaign which goes live today can be viewed on Protinex’s YouTube channel and other social media assets.

TVC link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cAhhg2Uz0CM TVC credentials: Agency: DDB Mudra group Creative: Rahul Mathew, Pallavi Chakravarti, Rahul Arcot, Darshan Dhonde, Roy Sebastian Business: Nishant Saurabh, Delon Mascarenhas, Krupali Bale Strategy: Anand Murty Films: Jay Gaikwad Production House: Entourage films Director: Rahul Bharti

