Control Print Limited posts highest ever Y-o-Y growth: Revenues up by 24.8%, PAT up 40.3%

• Revenue: FY22 at INR 254.26 crores up by 24.8%, Q4 FY22 at INR 75.57 crores up by 22.7% • EBITDA in FY22 INR 60.43 crores, and in Q4 FY22 INR 17.93 crores • PBT increased 19.7% YoY and 41.7% for 12 months • PAT in FY22 up by 40.3% at INR 41.24 crores and in Q4 up by 39.9% at INR 13.05 crores • Interim dividend of INR 4 per share and Final Dividend of INR 5 per share • FMCG contributed the maximum revenues followed by Food and Dairy; increased production seen in the consumables division MUMBAI, India, May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Control Print Limited (Control Print), (listed on NSE and BSE); India's premier integrated Coding & Marking solutions provider, today announced its fourth quarter and annual financial results for the fiscal year 2021-22 (FY2022).

The fastest growing company in its space, Control Print ended FY22 with a total revenue of INR 254.26 crores up by 24.8% over FY2021 registering the highest Y-o-Y growth ever. EBITDA for the year stood at INR 60.43 crore up by 21.3%. PAT grew by 40.3% to close at INR 41.24.

Control Print continued to stay a Zero-Debt company with positive operating cash flow and free cash flow. The company maintained its consistency of 9 years by declaring an Interim Dividend of INR 4 per share and a Final Dividend of INR 5 per share for FY 2021-22.

Results in Fourth Quarter of FY2022 In the fourth quarter ending on March 31, 2022, Control Print posted a total revenue from operations of INR 75.57 crores, thus registering an increase of 22.7% percent compared to the corresponding quarter in 2021. PBT for the current quarter stood at INR 15.4 crores, a 39.8% percent increase over the same period of previous year. The total revenue and PAT in the fourth quarter of this year increased by 24.8% and 22.7% respectively compared to the previous quarter.

Key Business highlights: FY2022 • Dairy, FMCG and Food sector saw an increase in customer penetration while Pipe and Steel continued to give us continued growth.

• During the year 2021-22, the company consolidated a few existing customer accounts and adding a substantial number of machines to meet increased printing demands. With superior technology as well as spare and services proposition, Control Print was able to make inroads into a large number of competitor accounts thus adding to its overall performance.

• In FY2022, Control Print acquired a majority stake of 80% in ICIPL through purchase of 16,00,000 Equity Shares of INR 10/- each. ICIPL is in coding and marking segment providing ink-jet printing machines, components, sub-assemblies, spare parts, after sales service and consumables. The acquisition is a strategic long-term investment and offers synergies.

• During FY2022, Control Print launched two products – PENCH Continuous Inkjet Printer and Fiber Laser Printer. Both the products have been well accepted in the market. Based on non-contact precision marking technology, PENCH has seen a great response from Cable and Wire, Steel and other industries using ultra-fast high-speed applications. With changes in the requirement within the packaging industry, Fiber Laser has seen a tremendous response and from this segment.

• Elaborating on the fiscal year's performance, Mr Shiva Kabra, MD, Control Print, said, ''All business verticals contributed to revenue growth with FMCG leading the chart followed by Food and then Dairy. Being the only integrated player with full coverage of coding and marking value chain including, Equipment, Consumables and Services, we maintained a good momentum with most of the industries increasing their production to meet the higher demand that led to higher revenue contribution from consumables. This year we have performed well in every quarter which shows a sustainable growth trend and the momentum is expected to continue for the next financial year with similar trend of growth trajectory. The Company has strong cash flow and this trend will continue to create immense value for our investors even going forward.'' • The SCP (Small Character Printer) division witnessed 12M growth of 17% as the production of the customers was increasing; the growth was mainly due to improved production of some of the industries where Control Print Limited have a stronghold like Dairy, Healthcare, Steel & Metals, Food, FMCG, Pipes, Cables and Wires, Distillery, Agrochemicals and was also encouraging to see growth in some of the upcoming sectors like Pharmaceuticals, Paints and Wood.

• Active installed base crossed 15,000 mark which is steadily increasing to grow the business in the coming years.

• Product verticals of Thermal Inkjet Printer / Thermal Transfer Overprinter / High Resolution Printer continue to have a strong growth and these products are well accepted by the markets; Control Print Limited have dedicated managers and team to drive these verticals with focus on Dairy, Beverages, Bakery (Biscuits), Frozen Food, Ready to Eat, Pharma, Packaging, Plywood, Lubricants, Carton Coding. These new products continue to grow every quarter, which builds confidence on the potential of these products in the coming years. (percentage of total revenue for these products has moved up from 8% to 13% to 17% to 19% in FY 21-22).

Control Print: Outlook for FY2023 The Indian economy is on its way to quicker recovery and growth post a two-year hiatus. Control Print is bullish about the opportunities in sectors such as Healthcare, Dairy, Steel & Metal, Pipe, Cable, Distillery, Chemicals, Food & FMCG.

Speaking about the outlook for the upcoming fiscal year, Mr Shiva Kabra, MD, Control Print Limited, said, ''At Control Print, we have a long-term strategy to shape the coding and marking market in key technologies with innovative products and solutions. We are bullish on increasing our market share with larger installed base with new sectors and companies adopting coding and marking solutions as per the Government mandate. Track and trace technologies will further pick up momentum as different industries make traceability and anti-counterfeiting their priority.'' About Control Print Limited Control Print (listed on NSE and BSE) is the only fully integrated 'Made in India' manufacturer, offering cutting edge, indigenous coding and marking products and solutions Control Print offers full gamut of in-house coding and marking solutions that includes equipment, consumables and spares and services. Control Print provides customized, industry specific, integrated solutions to enhance customer value for clients across more than 20 sectors. Control Print owns two state-of art factories in Nalagarh, Himachal Pradesh and Guwahati, Assam. They have 11 branch offices Pan India, extensive presence in 3 countries and over 400 employees including service and field staff. They have the widest service network in India covering 1,700 cities Pan India. They also manufacture and supply USFDA approved surgical masks under the name 'The Mask Lab'. 'The Mask Lab' is only the 4th company in India to be awarded FDA 501K certification for its 3 ply mask.

For more information, please visit: https://controlprint.com/ Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1823463/Mr_Shiva_Kabra_MD.jpg PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)