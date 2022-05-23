Cottonseed oil cake futures rise on fresh bets

Cottonseed oil cake prices on Monday increased by Rs 4 to Rs 2,801 per quintal in futures trade as speculators created fresh positions driven by a firm spot demand.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, cottonseed oil cake for June delivery traded up by Rs 4 or 0.14 percent at Rs 2,801 per quintal with an open interest of 1,04,680 lots.

Marketmen said the raising of positions by participants amid rising demand from cattle-feed makers mainly influenced cottonseed oil cake prices.

