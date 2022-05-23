Personal hygiene startup Svish expects Rs 20-25 cr revenue in FY23

D2C personal hygiene products startup Svish expects to cross the Rs 20-25 crore revenue mark in the current financial year, the company said on Monday.

Besides the startup, launched in October 2020, is also looking to raise funds to fuel its expansion plans going forward, the firm said in a release. In its early stages of the business, the startup has seen a sharp 700 per cent growth in revenue and around 300 per cent expansion in order value in a year, Svish CEO and co-founder Ishan Grover said.

''We are expecting to cross the Rs 20-25 crore revenue mark this fiscal,” he said.

The brand, which has launched a range of personal hygiene products for men and women, is available on Amazon and Cred as well as sells products through its own website.

In addition to this, it is also available at over 300 stores, it said, adding that the firm is looking to expand its presence in high-end retail outlets across the country. The company is mulling raising funds to drive its expansion, Grover said. Svish co-founder and CMO Jaideep Mahajan said, “A lot of research and thought has gone into creating these products and we are confident that our products are completely safe and the only hygiene-below-the-belt product kit that anyone will ever require.'' PTI IAS MR MR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)